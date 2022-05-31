ITHACA, NY -- “Our leadership is missing, and our school has an unfathomable and inexplicable hole in its wake.”
Those were the words of Northeast Elementary librarian Megan Hulburt at the May 24 Ithaca City School District Board of Education meeting.
Droves of Northeast parents and teachers spoke at the meeting on behalf of Principal Liddy Coyle — or “the leadership” — who has been absent from the building since May 23.
Laws prohibit the discussion of individual district employees in public, so speakers chose to reference Coyle as “school leadership” or “the principal,” to skirt around that issue. It’s not clear exactly what happened and or why Coyle has not been in school, but a new principal has been assigned to the school. It’s unknown if it’s temporary or permanent. Multiple parents called the leave sudden, and expressed confusion at the situation.
A couple people directly mentioned an incident that happened the week prior when a student went missing from Northeast. An 11-year-old student was reported missing on May 19 after failing to get on the bus at dismissal time. Police issued an alert to the community around 2:30 p.m., and the girl was found and returned safely to her mother by 7 p.m. No further details were released about what happened, but foul play was never suspected. It was not confirmed that the incident with the missing child and the sudden leave of Coyle are related.
Regardless of what happened or why, there was strong support for Coyle at the meeting, with many sharing stories of what Coyle’s leadership has meant to them and their children over the past few years.
“I myself attended Northeast as a child, and regret that I cannot tell you who my principal was,” parent Gabrielle Smith. “My kids will remember their principal. They will remember her commitment […] Our kids have suffered so much loss, and I hope they don’t have to endure another one.”
Parent Corinna Lockenhoff said that Coyle went above and beyond during the pandemic, organizing virtual dance parties, game nights and weekly story times, as well as ensuring her daughter got the spelling support she needed.
“Northeast Elementary is an amazing learning community, and much of it is due to the leadership of its principal,” Lockenhoff said.
Quinn Consentino, a teacher’s assistant at Northeast, said her identity as a transgender woman has led her to feel unsafe or unwelcome in her previous work environments.
“For the first time in my life not only do I feel safe, but celebrated and seen for my work and talents,” she said. “Our leadership has actively built and maintained this wonderful workspace […] The culture of love is not intrinsic to ICSD…our leadership lives a culture of love every day and is the reason it exists at Northeast Elementary.”
The board voted to extend public comment after the number of speakers pushed past the 30-minute limit, but did little to answer any questions about where Coyle is. Board members almost unanimously thanked the speakers for sharing positive stories about Northeast, but made no further comment regarding Coyle.
