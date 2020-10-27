As schools have kicked off in unprecedented ways, whether it be masked and in person, at the kitchen table online, or some combination of both, parents have had an up-close look at how the system has been working — and how it hasn’t. Below, we let parents Brian Bessire and Corinna Loeckenhoff share their experiences.
The first section is shared by Brian Bessire, who wrote about his two children at Northeast Elementary School, one in first grade and one in fifth.
Though the schedule has changed 4 times now, here's the latest for Northeast Elementary School's 5th grade for distance learning (31 students, plus 1 teacher and 1 teachering assistant for all the kids to share):
8:00 - Welcome, community building, and read aloud
8:50 - Movement Break
9:00 - Content Area
9:30 - ELA
10:15 - Lunch
11:15 - Math
12:15 - Break (Extra help as needed)
1:15 - Specials (Art, Music, P.E., on rotating basis)
2:00 - Asynchronous work (homework)
The 1st grade distance learning class my son is in has 17 students and here's their schedule:
8:30 - 9:30: Morning meetings
~10:00- ~11:00: first series of small group meetings, 20 mins per child
11:30 - 12:00: Specials (Art, Music, P.E., on rotating basis
12:00 - 1:00: Lunch
~1:00 - ~2:00: second series of small group meetings, 20 mins per child
2:00: Asynchronous work for students seeking additional challenges
I feel like the school principals have really been going above and beyond what's provided and expected, and that's what's keeping these schools together and safe right now. There are a lot of issues that need to be addressed, particularly around balancing access and individualized instructional time between at-school and distance learners, not to mention the lingering concerns about managing the safety of the classrooms when distance and mask rules are so hard to enforce.
Still, there are several bright points, such as the hiring of some new teachers who are already proficient and comfortable teaching online, and the allowance for families to opt in or out of in-person learning, even though there are issues of instructional inequities for distance learners that persist.
Some of the class size issues for the distance learners are lingering large for some students, especially when things are more easily missed in a bandwidth-challenged digital audio setup. Then the students' impromptu questions, which are second nature for younger learners, have to be put on hold until the moment arises where they're allowed to request a teacher's attention, which seems very unnatural and can be detrimental toward participation and proficiency.
The assembly and delivery of learning materials and devices for district students has been impressive and most appreciated, as has the availability of meals for families in want or need of food. The communication with our schools (Northeast Elementary School, Dewitt Middle School) has been open and helpful, whereas there's been a bit more opacity as to the rationale of directives and details of plans in ICSD's central communications. I just hope that the voices of the teachers in their needs for better preparation and training, for both distance education and in-person instruction during a pandemic, are being heard and valued by the district.
The section below is from Corinna Loeckenhoff, who has a student in eighth grade at DeWitt Middle School and a fifth grader at Northeast Elementary.
Distance learning summary – Oct. 5-9
The middle-schooler in 8th grade at DeWitt is doing fine. Turns out that half of his classes (including the key classes which count for High School credit, Algebra and Earth Sciences) are being taught by teachers who teach from home. This puts distance and in-person learners on equal footing and assures good visual and sound quality. In the classes where teachers are in the classroom, there were some technical glitches (echos, connection outages) and some lost time due to ongoing reminders about mask-wearing. Hope these will no longer be an issue once in-person learners develop a routine. Band lessons and sessions were also cancelled for this week to allow for the transition, but that should be a one-time issue. The only major concern remains Physical Education. In both sessions scheduled for this week, the teacher logged on briefly, took attendance and told online students to do some activity of their choosing by themselves (e.g., walk a mile). My son is very active on his own accord, but it makes me concerned about his peers with more sedentary habits.
I’ve heard from parents and teachers that the situation for distance learners is more challenging at Boynton Middle School, where the breaks between classes were cut from 15 to 5 minutes to accommodate in-person learners. This means significantly more screen time for distance learners who can no longer stretch or walk around the block.
The situation of my 5th grader at Northeast Elementary is heartbreaking. She had to change teachers – just after bonding with her teacher and she is now in a class with 31 (!) children. After the first session in this large group she curled up in a ball on the couch and cried because it was so overwhelming. Throughout the week, the class continued to meet in the large group. She tells me that students who needed extra help with understanding assignments were offered smaller groups, but since everything was clear to her, she remained in the large group. The school told us that there would be four “educators” assigned to the class claiming a 1:8 student ratio, but there is only a single fully trained teacher. Additionally, there is a TA assigned to the class as a whole and there are two additional aides, but from what my daughter tells me, these two aides are assigned to work with specific children on a 1:1 basis.
What’s even more concerning is that the TA and the additional aides are ALSO expected to supervise in-person children for lunch and other activities. As a result of that, they weren’t able to attend part of the daily sessions. The teacher has announced that because of the high number of children he won’t be able to accept any homework submitted after 6pm which creates issues for parents who are working from full-time home and won’t be able to assist their children with homework until later in the evening.
My daughter has considerable issues with spelling and I am concerned that because of the large class size, the teacher will not be able to assign and grade longer writing assignments that will be so critical for her learning. Also, because of the large class size, opportunities for interaction and active learning are much reduced. My daughter’s room is next to my home office and I have gotten used to hearing her talk frequently as she attended distance classes in spring and throughout September. This week, there has been an eerie silence. Yesterday, she proudly told me she got to speak 3-4 times – over the course of 3 hours! Every single day this week, my daughter told me multiple times she “hates school.” This was the first time ever that I heard this from her and it is so upsetting.
To clarify, this situation is not due to negligence by my daughter’s teacher or the principal of her school. It is due to a many-fold failure in district leadership.
The district committed in July to offer full time in-person schooling to students AND to allow teachers to choose their preferred modality. However, they made this commitment without having any data that this would be possible.
When it became clear by early August that the numbers of students asking for in-person learning and teachers willing to teach in person did not add up, the district failed to issue a timely course correction. Instead, they delayed until mid-September before announcing that they would no longer offer choice to teachers. As a result, principals and teachers had a mere three weeks (!) to prepare for the in-person opening and had to scramble to find solutions.
In particular, the delay has led to two major issues. First, principals find themselves short of aides and are trying to hire them on short notice. Hiring would have been much easier if the district had announced their decision in August. At this point in the school year the market is exhausted. Also, if the district had announced their decision earlier, principals would have been able to assign learners to online-only classes from the start without requiring students to change teachers which – in the case of my daughter – was quite traumatic.
Overall, the district’s haphazard approach to opening has led to a situation where the vast majority of material and staffing resources, especially at the elementary level, is directed towards in-person learners. Online learners at the elementary level, who make up close to half of the student population, are receiving significantly worse offerings than in spring, are treated as an afterthought, and are condemned to a passive style of learning with limited opportunities for individualized feedback and interactions
This is unfair to online learners, many of whom did NOT have a choice to sign up for in-person learning because of family health issues and will have to continue learning from home until a cure or vaccine is available (this includes my own family).
Moreover, if quality issues in online learning are not addressed, families who do not face health issues will push their students into in-person learning at the earliest opportunity. As a result, the district will no longer be able to offer 5-day/week in-person learning at the elementary level and this will be devastating to families who need full-time schooling because both parents work outside the home or because their children cannot learn in an online setting.
