ITHACA, NY -- When I submitted my most recent restaurant review for the Dec. 23 issue of the Ithaca Times, I had a chat with my editor during which we discussed the immediate future of dining articles.
It was obvious that the long cold winter had descended on the Ithaca area and outdoor dining had become a thing of the past. Only indoor dining, takeout and delivery were available at some establishments. After listening to various scientists, I mentioned that I was concerned about eating indoors. She, with welcome empathy, didn’t want me to be uncomfortable and suggested we wait until the spring to renew my reviews.
That was only about a month ago, and I never thought I’d be submitting another dining article so soon. However, I failed to take into account the resiliency, ingenuity and perseverance of some of Ithaca’s restaurateurs.
Management of The BoatYard Grill, overlooking the Cayuga Lake inlet, decided to close their restaurant on Jan. 1, 2021, rather than persist with take-out alone, which would haven’t have produced enough revenue to cover expenses. They are not alone — a large number of restaurants in Ithaca close for some period, usually around the December holidays. In fact, The BoatYard Grill has closed for cleaning and maintenance every year since they originally opened on Jan. 31, 2001. (Note: their 20-year anniversary just passed.) Closing periods have ranged from a week to 10 days, but this year, they reopened Jan. 26 after almost a month-long absence.
I thought you might be interested in reading about what one iconic restaurant in our area has accomplished to create a dining atmosphere that is safer than ever, so here’s a summary.
RESTAURANT CAPACITY: Has been reduced 50% from 284 to 142. To achieve the required separation of six feet from party to party, some tables aren’t being utilized, some are separated by heavy duty cloth separators, some have plastic barriers between them and some have simply been moved apart. Bar stools have been separated so there is room for eight at the bar instead of the previous fifteen, and happy hour is no longer being offered.
STAFF REDUCTION: To service the reduced number of customers, kitchen staff has been reduced from 25 to five, and front of house staff from 50 to 12. Reduction was accomplished by furlough; no one was fired, and management and laid-off staff are in constant contact with each other with the hope that all former workers will be brought back at some point.
MENU REDUCTION: Since there will be fewer diners ordering food, the menu has been reduced by 30%. The least popular items are gone, as well as some seasonal offerings and some of the most expensive. Notable among the items no longer available are lobster tails, calamari, steamed clams and items that don’t survive well in take-out containers. Fresh fish entrées have been reduced from four to two.
There hasn’t been any reduction in beverage items on offer. However, a New York state relaxation last spring has allowed alcoholic beverages, including wine, beer and mixed cocktails, to be removed from the premises in appropriate take-out containers. A new spring menu is being prepared and will be available in March.
VENTILATION: In the past, the large ventilation fans have been changed seasonally, which meant every six months. That has been increased 50% to three times a year and, in fact, when I recently visited the restaurant in late January, the fans were being replaced.
RESERVATIONS: The same (after 3 p.m.) call-ahead protocols are being followed. However, the space in the foyer where lines for waiting formed is smaller. There is no longer space in the reduced bar area for diners to wait. As a result, if there is no room to wait for a table, diners will be asked to wait in their vehicles. When their table is ready, a text message will be sent or a buzzer, supplied by the restaurant, will be activated.
MASKING: Diners will be required to wear masks at all times except when seated at a table. This includes when they leave the table to use a restroom and when they enter and exit the premises. Servers will be wearing masks at all times.
OPEN HOURS: The BoatYard Grill is open every day at 4 p.m. except for Mondays, when the restaurant is closed. At this time, lunch is not being offered. Another noteworthy item: The restaurant must be clear of diners by 10 p.m. every evening. Therefore, no food will be served after 9 p.m.
Every restaurant in Ithaca is unique, and each restaurateur has established different policies. The protocols adopted by The BoatYard Grill don’t necessarily apply to any other establishment. However, I’m optimistic that we’ll soon be able to return to our wonderful Ithaca dining experiences.
