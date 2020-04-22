The City of Ithaca has seen an enthusiastic response to the recently founded Small Business Resilience Fund, designed as a way to support local businesses while the economy reels from the COVID-19 outbreak.
Tom Knipe, the City of Ithaca's deputy director for economic development, said that 144 applications were submitted in just 48 hours after the fund was established, a collaborative effort by the city, Tompkins County and several other community organizations. The application period was opened on April 15, and closed just two days later as a result of the volume of responses.
"We closed the fund to new applications on Friday afternoon due to overwhelming response [...] Our review team will be reviewing applications over the next couple of days," Knipe said. "With available funding, we expect to be able to make 75 loans."
The 75 loans is what Knipe expects to be able to make total, though he said he is unsure how many loans, or how much of the fund, will be approved during this current application period. Applications will be accepted on a rolling basis until the fund is exhausted entirely.
The SBRF was originally set at $390,000 total, with Cornell University donating 100,000. Loans were meant for locally owned businesses with less than 25 employees (as well as some other stipulations), and would carry zero percent interest and an 18 month term. If the business is still open and operating on Dec. 1, 2020, the loan would be forgiven.
Knipe said some people had contacted the city asking if they could donate to the fund instead of applying for loans. In response, Alternatives Federal Credit Union established a way for people to contribute specifically to the cause. Donations can now be made to the local business pot, with $1,775 donated so far, to a GiveGab page titled the COVID-19 Economic Crisis Response Fund. In order to donate specifically to the Small Business Resilience Fund, people can put "Small Business Resilience Fund" in the notes field attached to their donations.
“Local small businesses have been hit hard, and we all need to do what we can to support them and give them a fighting chance to withstand the COVID-19 crisis," Ithaca Mayor Svante Myrick said at the time of the fund's announcement. "Fortunately, we have an incredibly creative, collaborative and resilient community. This fund is just one more example of how we are coming together to support our local small businesses and I’m proud that the City has been able to play a role in pulling this together with our partners on behalf of businesses throughout Tompkins County.”
