Due to hazardous air quality conditions caused by the wildfires occurring north of our region in Quebec, Canada, there will be no late bus transportation for the Ithaca City School District (ICSD) for today, June 7, 2023. All after-school and evening activities that require busing are canceled. All outdoor after-school activities are also canceled. The ICSD will stay open for the remainder of the school day.
The following measures are in place across all school buildings:
- Regular dismissal times remain in place
- All after-school activities that require busing are canceled
- All outdoor after-school activities are canceled
- All late buses are canceled
- Students will use indoor waiting areas before exiting to vehicles at dismissal
- Caregivers are encouraged to arrange alternate transportation for students who usually walk or bike to school, if possible
- High-quality masks (N95, KN95, and KF95) remain available in each building and will be offered to students at dismissal
- School nurses are available to assist individuals with symptoms including coughing, wheezing, difficulty breathing, and chest tightness
The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation has amended their Air Quality Advisory to an Alert, which remains in effect through midnight. The air quality level for outdoor air in Tompkins County has reached levels above 300 on the Air Quality Index (AQI) scale. The risk of health effects at values over 300 increases for everyone. Individuals with asthma or other heart/lung conditions, children, and the elderly may be particularly vulnerable to fine particulate matter.
