The coronavirus has impacted virtually everyone, but depending on one’s situation it has likely also led to some sort of significant change unique to each person. Extroverts have been cut off from personal connection, business owners have had to make difficult decisions and likely absorbed financial loss, anyone who enjoys something as simple as a leisurely walk down the street has had to pause to either reconsider or strap on a mask. To get a glimpse into those changes, we decided to split this cover story into three small profiles of life under COVID-19. Here’s how the outbreak has impacted four people around the community professionally, personally, and otherwise.
SPORTS
Having grown up in a town where lacrosse had yet to be adopted as a school sport, it was an adjustment to move to Ithaca, where lacrosse was the King of Spring and baseball sometimes felt like an afterthought.
That observation, coupled with my lifelong love for baseball, drew me closer to those in the community who did what they could to keep the “Great Game” alive. Some have done so by volunteering as coaches, some help by organizing leagues and some really go out on the proverbial limb to breathe life into the sport by investing in equipment, procuring facilities and paying coaches. The social distancing measures recently put in place have thrown—you knew this was coming—a curveball at these programs, and I talked to some longtime friends and fellow baseball lovers to gain some insight into how they are managing this crisis.
Jeff Spada has made many appearances in this column over the years, and has spent thousands of hours around the diamond as a player, coach and advocate. Three years ago, Jeff founded HitZ Ithaca, a training and instructional facility that offers camps, clinics, video evaluations and other high-tech methods to enhance the skills of its students. Things were going smoothly entering the spring when area teams would have begun to ramp up training and practices again when the outbreak put a stop to all of that.
Jeff said, “We were well into our Spring Training schedule. We were getting ready for the scholastic and Cal Ripken baseball seasons, and boom, this all hit.”
Some activity is still allowed, like parents taking in individual kids to hit or practice, but Spada said its a “fraction” of what it normally would be at this time of year. Ultimately, one of the groups feeling the hardest brunt are the kids who love the game but had a season stolen.
“I feel really bad for the kids, especially the seniors,” Spada said. “We are working on a local YouTube channel using our own instructors, like a HitZ TV channel, and we’re still advertising our summer camps.”
Sounding upbeat, Jeff offered, “When people get back to work, they will be doing a lot to catch up. There will be a real need to keep the kids engaged, and they won’t be burned out, coming off another sport. They’ll be ready to go. We’re really looking forward to it.”
Tony Prudence is another longtime friend and baseball compadre. The time he spent in an Ithaca College Bomber uniform (in the 1980s) further cemented his relationship with Frank Fazio, the Bomber legend and longtime assistant coach, who had known Tony since the day Tony was born. Upon selling his family’s longtime business and retiring, Tony decided to found Total Baseball Training (operated out of the Community Recreation Center in Lansing), and he knew that having “Faz” onboard would make the endeavor a whole lot more rewarding. “I knew that Faz was retired from his teaching job (at ICSD), and I told him, ‘Faz, I don’t need you, but I really want you.’ He loves baseball, he’s fantastic with the kids. I was very happy when he said, ‘I’m in.’ The two most influential men in my life: my father and Faz.”
Total Baseball was up and running—focusing on everything from skills training, advocating athletic and academic balance, and helping parents develop and pass along realistic expectations—but when the Covid-19 data started coming into clearer focus, Tony pulled the plug. “We wanted to stay in front of it,” Tony stated. “We feel an obligation to keep everyone healthy.”
Tony, having faced some personal medical challenges over the past several years, is doing his best to stay engaged with the families he serves through ongoing email updates. He offers some heartfelt encouragement, “Every day is a good day, every hour is a good hour.” He said, “I tell the kids to remember that Joe DiMaggio and Ted Williams took a 4-year break from their careers to serve our country, and they came back. We’ll get through this.”
ART
Living and working between Ithaca and Trumansburg, Domenica Brockman is an ambitious painter making art in the tradition of geometric and hard-edge abstraction. Employing encaustic (wax-based paint) on reconfigurable wood panels, she combines bold, silhouetted shapes with thick, enticing paint textures to create images that recall past masters of the genre—from Hans Arp to Ellsworth Kelly—while remaining fresh. Colors, shapes, and patterns give her work an engagingly musical, animated quality.
Brockman also co-owns Petrune, a vintage boutique on the Ithaca Commons. An upstairs space, previously home to Julie Simmons-Lynch’s eye Gallery, has hosted occasional exhibitions over the past two years. Last fall, it featured a memorable showing of her own recent work.
Since last October, Brockman has rented a studio in the Masonic Temple building on Main Street in Trumansburg. (Built in 1871 as the Trembley House Hotel, the elaborate brick Italianate structure has been owned by the local Masons since 1914.)
With the coronavirus pandemic and the closing of her downtown business last month, her space has been a refuge. “I spent a few weeks in a state of depression,” she admits. “Now as the weather improves and my spirits are recovering, I’m spending more time in my studio. If this continues, I will be very happy to work full time as an artist—it’s been the dream all along.”
Like many local artists, Brockman relies on selling her work to supplement her income and keep her studio practice going. In a community with limited resources, the Internet is vital. Over the past few weeks, she has found both sales and solace in a new initiative: the Artist Support Pledge.
Launched mid-March by British painter Matthew Burrows, the pledge enables a simple but effective alternative economy for artists hurt by the shuttering of galleries and other artworld institutions. Based primarily on Instagram (hashtag #artistsupportpledge), artists offer works for no more than £200—or the local equivalent—with the promise that the artist will purchase another participating artist’s work upon reaching £1000 in personal sales. Conceived as a way of supporting friends and regional artists, Burrows’ brainchild has become a worldwide online movement.
According to Brockman, she has had three sales so far and is looking forward to adding new work to her personal collection upon selling two more. “I love the concept of the pledge because it adds the concepts of ‘generosity’ and ‘giving back’ to artists selling their work,” she explains. “By pledging to buy another artist’s work, you become part of the solution. And who loves art more than artists?”
The ethic behind the pledge is social and creative as well as economic. Brockman says that she’s “meeting” new artists and enthusiasts on a daily basis. “I think this will help people with similar aesthetics find each other and bond more easily.”
Her paintings themselves continue the same course of patient, gradual exploration she has taken since switching to abstraction from moody landscape a few years ago. “The crisis also left me with a craving for a sense of balance, so my recent work is very symmetrical and balanced,” she explains. “I’ve also been trying to counter feelings of anxiety and depression by working with bright, happy colors that lift my spirits. I’ve been working smaller recently too, because materials are expensive.”
Brockman is cautiously optimistic about what the future holds for herself and for other local artists. “Hopefully this pause we’ve been forced to take will help us all focus on our true inner work,” she reports. “I expect there will be a lot of deep thinking and growth on all levels, not just artistically.”
FOOD
These are difficult times for Ithaca area small business owners who operate the amazing restaurants we had been used to visiting before they were forced to close last month.
To get a clearer picture of their daily activities, last week I reached out to one of the area’s iconic restaurateurs, Mark Campagnolo, owner of two popular restaurants. Mark has been involved in the local restaurant scene for many decades, working with his father at Roma Pizzeria and then in the 1980s as the proprietor of Joe’s on Buffalo Street and Little Joe’s in Collegetown. He opened the Boatyard Grill January 2001 and Ciao! in 2010 and these days is working harder, and longer, than ever.
If I had been hoping to hear a cheery narrative about what a wonderful opportunity this is to spend time with family and clean up long neglected areas of his home, I would have been disappointed. Instead, his daughters, 14 and 17 years old, are stuck at home spending considerable time communicating with their friends on social media but not having the opportunity to interact with their dad.
Unfortunately, during this crisis, Mark’s very full days include considerable frustration. For example: His evaluation of his response from the PPP, (the federal Payroll Protection Program) “is like them throwing a lead anchor to someone drowning in the ocean.” One of the problems is that his own payroll has dwindled considerably as The Boatyard is closed and the Ciao! workforce has dwindled from about 70 employees to approximately 15.
Mark feels there is a complete lack of understanding of small business concerns among state and federal agencies. “They don’t even know how to roll out their own programs. In only one week the SBA (Small Business Administration) changed their application form five times… FIVE TIMES!”
Another source of his frustration revolves around insurance. He points out that his business interruption insurance has become more of a legal issue than insurance. He has nothing to do with the stoppage of his business and feels he shouldn’t be held responsible.
The third issue that concerns him on a daily basis is unemployment. He needed to lay off some of his staff and some simply quit if they didn’t feel safe. Mark explains, “My employees are quitting because they can get unemployment insurance plus $600 a week. They can make significant money staying at home with their families while feeling safe.”
Every day, Mark checks in at The Boatyard Grill to touch base with his executive chef and accountant and then drives up to Ciao! to supervise the takeout business which opens at 4 p.m. The menu is smaller than usual but the business “is brisk and is a larger than normal business for takeout.” Obviously, his total business is significantly weaker than when he had two successful establishments each serving two meals a day.
Another issue that keeps his attention on a daily basis is what the new normal will be. “Will I have to install barriers between tables? Will I have to reduce the capacity of my restaurants? If so, by how much? And how will that affect the size of my staff? Will our staff have to meet people at the door to take the temperature of patrons and how will customers like being greeted by a server in a mask who delivers their food to the table in gloves… if it comes to that.”
So, that’s a peek at what is probably representative of how most, if not all, of our Ithaca small business restaurant owners spend their typical day during these difficult times. It includes constant worrying and endless phoning. And none of the problems were as a result of any decision they made.
