OurBus announced Tuesday that they would be creating a door-to-door service in the coming weeks in Ithaca, their answer to the "last mile" problem in the transportation industry.
The service, deemed "OurBus D2D," will pick riders up via van or taxi and deliver them to their destination, whether that be returning home to their front doorstep or from their home to the bus stop. The company said they had a "successful" pilot in October 2019 in Ithaca.
The service will be available to all customers traveling to and from Ithaca starting the last week of March, and the company said for a promotional period it will only cost an additional $1 each way. In the long term, prices will range from $4 to $12 based on distance traveled. OurBus is debuting the service in Ithaca, planning and to expand it elsewhere over the summer. For Ithaca rides, OurBus will be using the Ithaca Dispatch taxi company.
"In transportation, the first and last stages of a traveler’s journey are often the most expensive per mile, slowest, and have the fewest options available," the company's release said. "While passengers would pay $27 for a 224-mile bus ride from New York to Ithaca, OurBus realized they would be paying $10-13 for a 1.5-mile trip home from the bus stop, which is much more expensive on a per-mile basis. [...] This way, passengers never have to worry about being dropped off at the bus stop without a ride home, or waiting in the dark to be picked up."
The maximum ride distance will be four miles to and from the bus stop on East Seneca Street.
"Ithaca is a small town which makes it a good area to start," OurBus co-founder Axel Hellman said in response to questions. "Most people are only coming 1-3 miles from the bus stop. Also because if the heavy student population, a lot of passengers will be going to and from the same place, which makes grouping more efficient."
OurBus said vehicles will be waiting for riders at bus stops upon their trip's arrival in Ithaca, or will pick them up at their home (or elsewhere) and drop them off at the bus stop 10-15 minutes before the bus departs depending on whether the customer is coming or going.
“We realized that when a bus drops off 40 people in Downtown Ithaca, half of the passengers are going to the same area," Hellman said. "The result is that 20 separate Ubers get called to the bus stop, an inefficient use of resources and a negative impact on the environment. It just makes a lot more sense for those people to travel in a shared ride, which is how we started developing the Door<To>Door idea."
The release continued that riders will be able to book rides to and from the bus stops using ourbus.com and the OurBus app and track their rides. Door-to-Door trips can be booked two hours or more before the bus arrives or departs from its stop.
