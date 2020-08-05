Intercity bus travel service OurBus has announced a new deal program for Cornell University students who must quarantine when returning to Ithaca for the start of the fall semester.
While the school had initially promised to house each student who had to quarantine upon returning to Ithaca, they had to renege on that guarantee despite contracting 1,200 hotel rooms within an hour of Ithaca. That was because Governor Andrew Cuomo's list of travel advisory states had grown to 34 states, encompassing more than 5,000 students, and meant there would be too many impacted students for Cornell to handle housing.
It also led to an increase in hotel need, upwards of thousands of rooms that amount to far too many for Ithaca hotels to provide. With that in mind, OurBus has established a service to a pair of hotels in Elmira-Horseheads, creating a discounted room rate of $65 per night and establishing "customized charter trips" to bring the students back and forth to Ithaca. Students are allowed to either arrive at the Elmira hotel on their own or arrive via OurBus trip from New York City, Binghamton or Ithaca. (More info here)
OurBus had planned to provide grocery trips in advance of the quarantine, but since that would violate the rules they will instead be providing students information on Instacart and similar delivery services. If food is delivered, it will have to be directly to the room, and students will not be allowed to spend "extended time" in common rooms.
Hotels must be booked by Aug. 9. The bus service conceived of the idea based on a survey through the Cornell sub-Reddit.
From a company press release:
- Transportation and the hotel stay are booked separately. Buses to and from Elmira can be booked on the OurBus website or App - https://www.ourbus.com/routes/ithaca-to-elmira-cornell-university-quarantine
- The discounted hotel rate can be accessed through this link - https://www.marriott.com/event-reservations/reservation-link.mi?id=1596641769596&key=GRP&app=resvlink
Safety measures will include:
Limited occupancy. At most, 50% of the seats on the bus will be occupied
Electrostatic spraying on seats and other bus interior surfaces
Enhanced cleaning and disinfecting procedures
Mandatory mask policy for passengers and drivers
Hand sanitizer on board the bus
