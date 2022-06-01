On May 4, 2022, our city formally defined what it means to live in a Climate Justice Community. At the heart of this proclamation is the city’s acknowledgement that bracing for climate change will require an enhanced social contract. We must support households bearing “unfair and disproportionate” consequences of the human-made environmental crisis. Our moral statement demands unwavering commitment.
This was the context in which Ithacans learned they may lose their cherished Hangar Theater to climate change. The building is structurally sound but the level of Cayuga Lake ebbs and flows, eroding Cass Park’s shore. Amid severe rains, the Hangar parking lot floods and water pours through the doors. On April 6, Ithaca’s Common Council committed $30,000 to perform an engineering study of the theater’s lakeside setting. We need to know whether flood mitigation measures can salvage this cultural center.
Constituents often ask me for updates on Ithaca’s Green New Deal. Some are disillusioned. The critical challenge we’ve embraced remains both daunting and inspiring. Doubts understandably surface when progress feels slow. Under the leadership of Ithaca’s Director of Sustainability, Dr. Luis Aguirre-Torres, however, we have made enormous strides. Reaching our net-zero goal will require new and comprehensive infrastructure. Luis has forged essential partnerships with neighboring municipalities, laying the foundation for grand public works. His efforts have enabled us to leverage limited resources to hone new economic tools. We’re beginning to attract the necessary investments that will provide for the recruitment and training of a highly skilled, regional labor force.
On the morning of April 6, I had the privilege of witnessing Luis’ consulting in action. We’d met the managing director of the Hangar Theater, R.J. Lavine, for a tour of the building.
“I can’t believe it’s been over a decade,” I remarked as R.J. held the door for me. Memories of shows I’d seen as a boy flashed through my thoughts. “I’ve been meaning to take my daughter to see a play, but COVID—” I said.
She understood.
“Didn’t there used to be a plane hanging in the lobby?”
R.J. later checked. My memory was correct. A small propeller plane had dangled from the rafters until 2009.
She showed us the fancy concessions stand and other highlight features of the most recent renovation. As we toured the periphery of the theater and backstage, R.J. pointed out signs of water damage and the metal traps staff use to bar the doors amid flash floods. Then we sat down in the red chairs I remembered, and spoke frankly.
“Theatre is always difficult to produce, even in the best of circumstances… and when the conditions are dire…” RJ laughed. She celebrated the optimism and creativity her staff had summoned to weather the pandemic, as well as their camaraderie after every flood. Now they needed our help.
Luis buoyed spirits. “I believe this can be done, we can save the theater,” the Director of Sustainability mused freely: “We can start with raising awareness at the highest level; contact the office of the governor and let them know we have the perfect case study for the state’s Climate Impact Assessment — one that can illustrate how climate change threatens everything, not only buildings and infrastructure, but also culture and education. We can use the lending programs we’ve developed to electrify the kitchen and stage lights. Perhaps with the help of NYSERDA, we can provide the necessary assurances our financial partners need to take on this challenge. We can make the theater part of the first set of buildings included in Phase One of the Ithaca Electrification Program.”
Within an hour we’d forged a plan the executive committee of the Hangar’s Board has since endorsed. Pending the full Hangar Board’s approval, in coming seasons the theater will endeavor to engage youth and other climate organizations across Ithaca with unique, Green Deal affiliated programming. Employing diverse art forms, practiced freely on the theater grounds, the community will find an outlet for expressing climate angst as well as our enduring hope.
Luis sees further: “We will demonstrate that culture is not only for the nostalgic but also for those who seek to create a new future, one not threatened by fossil fuels or the effects of climate change. The space is ideal for training young people who want to participate in the green economy and who want to learn how to install, maintain and recycle solar panels or heat pumps. It could become a training center for the workforce of the future. There are so many ways in which this place could remind the community we are still in this fight, and that climate change can be reversed.”
Given this adapted mission, it is important to remember the Hangar’s origins.
“As Governor I believe that such a theater planned for Ithaca could have statewide impact as a cultural attraction,” New York State Gov. Nelson Rockefeller wrote in 1965, in a letter addressed to Mr. Leverett Saltonstall, Jr. who was Chairman of the Board, tasked with planning that year’s Ithaca Festival. Lauding the idyllic location “on the parklands at the head of Cayuga lake," Rockefeller formally endorsed the creation of the Hangar Theater as a “rallying point... bringing theater classics of all periods to the people of New York State and beyond.” Fittingly, 10 years later the newly formed theater company housed in a castle-shaped airplane hangar — abandoned since the early days of aviation — chose “Man of La Mancha” for its debut show.
Nearly 60 years later, generations of New Yorkers who have experienced the Hangar must ask: What do they believe is truly at stake should we lose this building? There are so many ways to participate in the Hangar’s revitalization. Come see a show this summer, volunteer; embrace the possibilities for green programming and reengineering that are now being explored. When it comes to theaters as well as Green Deals, Don Quixote is likely correct. "Too much sanity may be madness" and, indeed, "maddest of all: (may be) to see life as it is and not as it should be!” Will the Hangar fulfill its promise and become “a rallying point” for our Green New Deal? Belief itself is a matter of theater. Maybe it won't happen tomorrow or even this decade, but a rising Cayuga Lake will swallow this beloved institution unless we summon our resolve to intervene.
Jeffrey Barken is a City of Ithaca alderperson representing the third ward, and the Common Council Liaison to Ithaca's Green New Deal.
