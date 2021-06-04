ithaca, ny -- The Tompkins County Health Department (TCHD) has confirmed one positive student case of COVID-19 at Beverly J. Martin Elementary School. We have notified those individuals who are close contacts that we will be sharing their information with the TCHD and that public health nurses will follow up with them to discuss quarantine. Those individuals have left the building and will engage in distance teaching and learning throughout their quarantine period.
The other classes at Beverly J. Martin Elementary School can remain open for both in-person and distance learning.
