ITHACA, NY -- One person suffered non-life threatening injuries in a shooting near Floral Avenue in Ithaca on June 27. Ithaca police responded at 8:08 p.m. to a report of gunshots in the area, but upon arrival were unable to locate any evidence of a shooting.
About 30 minutes later, police were notified by Tompkins County 911 Center that a subject had walked into the Emergency Room at Cayuga Medical Center with a gunshot wound. However, when police arrived at the hospital the victim and others who may have witnessed the shooting were allegedly uncooperative and police obtained limited information.
Officers were later able to locate the scene of the shooting in a wooded area adjacent to Floral Avenue based on the information they did get. At the scene they found three spent shell casings. The investigation is ongoing and there is no confirmed suspect information available. Police believe the people involved in the incident are known to each other and said there doesn’t appear to be any threat to overall public safety.
The victim has since been released from the hospital.
If anyone has information regarding this matter or witnessed any part of the incident you should contact the Ithaca Police Department. Those who wish to remain anonymous may do so.
Police Dispatch: (607)272-3245
Police Administration: (607)272-9973
Police Tipline: (607)330-0000
Email: policeinfo@cityofithaca.org
Anonymous Tip Submission: www.cityofithaca.org/ipdtips
