ITHACA, NY -- One man was injured after a stabbing at a resident in the 400 block of Cascadilla Street in Ithaca on Feb.17. Ithaca Police Department was called to the scene just after 6 p.m. for a stab wound to his torso. The man was treated on scene by Bangs Ambulance and Ithaca Fire Department before being flown to a regional trauma center. His injuries are not believed to be life threatening.
The victim was unable to provide officers with a suspect description while on scene, however it is believed that the victim and the suspect are known to each other and that this was not a random act of violence.
Police say there is no evidence to suggest that this incident is related to the shooting incident that occurred nearby the day prior. The investigation is oingoing and IPD asks anyone with information or who resides in the are and may have surveillance footage to contact IPD.
Police Dispatch: 607-272-3245
Police Administration: 607-272-9973
Police Tipline: 607-330-0000
Anonymous Email Tip Address: www.cityofithaca.org/ipdtips
