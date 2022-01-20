ITHACA, NY -- A man was stabbed in the area of West State Street and Meadow Street on Jan. 19. Ithaca police were called around 4:40 p.m. to the Fastrac located at 214 N Meadow St. for a reported stabbing. Officers found a male victim with a stab wound to his upper torso. He was treated on-scene by Bangs Ambulance and then transported to a regional trauma center. The injury is not believed to be life threatening. The investigation is ongoing, however police believe the victim and suspect know each other and that it was not a random act of violence.
Anyone with information should contact the Ithaca Police Department:
Police Dispatch: 607-272-3245
Police Administration: 607-272-9973
Police Tipline: 607-330-0000
Anonymous Email Tip Address: www.cityofithaca.org/ipdtips
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
This is a space for civil feedback and conversation. A few guidelines: 1. be kind and courteous. 2. no hate speech or bullying. 3. no promotions or spam. If necessary, we will ban members who do not abide by these standards.