ITHACA, NY -- One person received non-life-threatening injuries after being stabbed at the Southern Tier AIDS Program in Ithaca. On Oct. 11 at 4:43 p.m., Ithaca police responded to the program at 314 W State St. for a reported stabbing. Officers located a victim who was stabbed in the leg during an altercation with other unidentified people in the area.
The victim was treated on scene by medics from Bangs Ambulance and a short time later was transported to a local hospital for further medical evaluation and treatment. According to police there is no indication that this incident is related to the stabbing at Walmart earlier that day.
At this time no suspect information is available and the investigation into this matter is ongoing. Anyone who may have witnessed this incident or with information to assist in the investigation is encouraged to contact IPD as soon as possible.
Contact with the Ithaca Police Department can be made by any of the following means and those who wish to remain anonymous may do so.
Police Dispatch: (607) 272-3245
Police Administration: (607) 272-9973
Police Tipline: (607) 330-0000
Email: policeinfo@cityofithaca.org
Anonymous Tip Submission: www.cityofithaca.org/ipdtips
