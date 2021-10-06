ITHACA, NY -- One person was injured in a shooting on the evening of Oct. 5. Ithaca police were dispatched to the 200 block of Elm Street at 8:12 p.m. after multiple reports of gunshots in the area. While officers secured the scene and canvassed the area for witnesses, they learned a victim with a gunshot wound had already been brought to a local hospital. The victim was then transported to a regional trauma center.
The investigation is ongoing, and the Ithaca Police Department is asking that anyone who was in the area during the incident or anyone who resides in the area that may have surveillance footage contact the Ithaca Police Investigative Division. People can remain anonymous if they wish to do so.
Police Dispatch: 607-272-3245
Police Administration: 607-272-9973
Police Tipline: 607-330-0000
Anonymous Email Tip Address: www.cityofithaca.org/ipdtips
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
This is a space for civil feedback and conversation. A few guidelines: 1. be kind and courteous. 2. no hate speech or bullying. 3. no promotions or spam. If necessary, we will ban members who do not abide by these standards.