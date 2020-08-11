One man was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries after being shot on Tuesday evening in Ithaca.
Ithaca police announced the incident in a press release. They responded to hearing shots fired in the area of Cleveland Avenue near the intersection of W. Clinton Street and S. Meadow Street, where a subsequent 911 call was also placed after someone heard the shots.
Police officers found a male victim in his 30s with a gunshot wound to his lower body. He was transported to a hospital by Bangs Ambulance with an injury. Police said there is no other information available at this time, including a description of the suspect.
Police were helped by Tompkins County Sheriffs Department and the Cornell University Police Department. They are asking for the public's help with any additional information. They can be reached at:
Police Dispatch: 607-272-3245
Police Administration: 607-272-9973
Anonymous Email Tip Address: www.cityofithaca.org/ipdtips
