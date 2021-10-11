ITHACA, NY -- A person was stabbed at Walmart in Ithaca on Oct. 11. Police responded to the scene around 4:10 p.m. where they found a victim who had been stabbed in the abdomen during an altercation with another person who fled from the area on foot prior to officer arrival. The victim was assisted by bystanders before being treated by Bangs Ambulance medics. The victim was eventually transported via helicopter to a regional trauma center for care.
According to police, the suspect was described as a white man with facial hair, approximately 30 years old, 5’6 or 5’7 and 150 pounds. At the time of the stabbing he was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans and black sneakers with white bottoms. The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information should contact Ithaca police.
Contact with the Ithaca Police Department can be made by any of the following means and those who wish to remain anonymous may do so.
Police Dispatch: (607) 272-3245
Police Administration: (607) 272-9973
Police Tipline: (607) 330-0000
Email: policeinfo@cityofithaca.org
Anonymous Tip Submission: www.cityofithaca.org/ipdtips
