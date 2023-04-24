Dr. Ben Okumu is fighting to keep his family's home after it was taken from him in a questionable foreclosure process and sold at auction to a new buyer. That new buyer has been attempting to evict Okumu for months, with the next eviction hearing set to take place on April 25. However, he hopes to have that hearing adjourned so he can have more time to find legal representation. Additionally, he hopes that a New York State Supreme Court ruling will prove that the foreclosure was improperly conducted and return the property to its longtime owner.
In 2009 the Ithaca community rallied around the Okumu Family by raising more than $20,000 to help them cover the costs of preventing a foreclosure on their home at 112 Maplewood Drive in the City of Ithaca after Nancy Okumu — wife to Dr. Ben Okumu and mother of their four children — passed away in a severe car accident in Nairobi, Kenya.
The rest of the family have been able to overcome their injuries, but Dr. Okumu says that he continues to struggle from injuries to his leg and foot that were sustained in the crash. He says that he has only been able to receive the medical treatment necessary to keep him alive in Kenya. As a result, he has been forced to travel between the U.S. and Kenya every six months in order to maintain his legal residency status in the U.S. — where his children have continued to live.
According to Okumu — who is an economic advisor for the Kenyan government — the combination of his wife passing away along with the costs associated with frequently traveling between the United States and Kenya resulted in him falling behind on mortgage payments on the home that his family have lived in since 2002.
“The domino effect is that when you are forced to live under such conditions a number of things fall by the wayside,” said Okumu. He continued saying that “…it used to be me and my wife paying for the mortgage, but then it was only me.”
Community Bank, the holder of the mortgage on the property, attempted to foreclose on the home in 2009, but thanks to the funds that were raised by the Ithaca community that foreclosure was prevented from taking place.
In New York there is a six year statute of limitations on foreclosures as a result of the Foreclosure Abuse Prevention Act, which took effect on December 20, 2022. According to NOLO.com, the law “applies retroactively to any pending foreclosure action filed before December 30, 2022.” This means that if a foreclosure case was initiated in 2009, it would have until 2015 to be resolved.
Even though the statute of limitations on the 2009 foreclosure had expired in 2015, Community Bank filed to foreclose on the property again in 2019, a decade after the initial foreclosure was attempted. Under the Foreclosure Abuse Prevention Act, this second foreclosure should be considered invalid.
According to Okumu, “That’s why I say this whole foreclosure is illegal. The whole foreclosure and auction and anything subsequent to that is completely illegal.”
Okumu has also said that the Community Bank has acted illegally by participating in “duel tracking”, meaning that the bank gives notification of a foreclosure while at the same time negotiating with the borrower on making outstanding payments towards the mortgage. This practice was common during the foreclosure crisis that occurred during the Great Recession, but according to NOLO.com federal law now “strictly limits the ability of servicers to foreclose on a borrower while also working out a loan modification.”
Okumu has struggled to find a lawyer that is willing to represent him consistently, but has said that he is filing a case with the New York State Supreme Court in an attempt to argue that the foreclosure is invalid and should be reversed.
According to Okumu, when he reached out to Community Bank about the status of his mortgage payments in 2019 they said that he owed $40,000 and would email him a confirmation of the amount owed. However, he said that Community Bank never got back to him with that email. The next time he heard back from them was in 2020 when they sent a foreclosure notice to the property. He said the amount owed was also increased from $40,000 to $170,000 for unknown reasons. This has contributed to Dr. Okumu feeling that he is being unfairly discriminated against.
Community Bank has never responded to requests to comment on this story despite repeated requests.
According to Okumu, the property was purchased in 2002 for $174,000 “so it's like all this time I have been paying just interest which is completely irrational.” He continued saying that the bank should have used the $7,000 he had in escrow to make monthly payments on the mortgage. However, instead of using those funds to make mortgage payments, he said the bank withdrew the money from the account in 2015 and sent a check to the property at 112 Maplewood Drive while he was still in Kenya, unable to receive it.
Fast forward to April 2022 and Community Bank had foreclosed on the property for a second time and sold it at auction for $208,000 to an individual by the name of Mr. Claes Nyberg.
After Nyberg purchased the property, Okumu says that he reached out to him attempting to explain that he was stuck in Kenya and needed extra time to get his children and sensitive family belongings out of the house. However, Nyberg responded saying that he already sent a ten day eviction notice to the properties residents — Okumu’s children. According to Dr. Okumu, when his children were given the eviction notice “they panicked and took off.”
When Okumu arrived back at his home in Ithaca in December 2022 he said that he “came back to a house that had been trashed.” He even said that sensitive personal documents that were being kept in the home were missing. He suspects they were taken by maintenance workers hired by Nyberg since he was the only person who knew they were there. In addition, the workers also shut off the property's heat and water.
Since returning to Ithaca, Okumu has been living on the property without access to heat and water throughout the cold winter months while attempting to find legal representation to fight the foreclosure and eviction. He says that he believes Nyberg is trying to evict him by duress so he can take control of the property. According to the Ithaca Tenants Union, “Under NYS RPAPL 768, utility shut offs are considered to be illegal ‘self-help’ evictions.”
Okumu told City of Ithaca Judge Seth Peacock that heat and water have been shut off at the property during the last eviction hearing, but Peacock chose not to order the utilities to be turned back on.
Despite the fact that Okumu’s children left the premises upon receiving the eviction notice, Nyberg filed an eviction lawsuit against them which bounced around from Tompkins County Court to Ithaca City Court to the Town of Ithaca Court, where the case is waiting to be heard on April 25th. Okumu says that it is unfair to sue his children when it is himself that is currently occupying the property.
The lawyer retained by Nyberg in the eviction case is Michael Perehinec from the Coughlin and Gearhart law firm. Perehinec is the same lawyer who represented Habitat for Humanity in their eviction of Kathy Majors from her home at 417 South Aurora Street on December 19, 2022. It’s important to note that Coughlin and Gearhart agreed to represent Okumu in his 2019 foreclosure case but decided to drop his case before trial. According to Okumu, “they failed to file any paperwork when Community Bank filed for a default judgment on the property.”
After the property was sold at auction to Nyberg, the law firm began representing the new owner in the eviction case against Dr. Okumu’s children. He says that the law firm failed to adequately defend him during the foreclosure and that “attorney-client confidentiality has been totally ripped apart” as a result of their decision to represent Nyberg.
The Ithaca Tenants Union was notified about the situation by lifelong Ithaca resident and Cornell student Stella Frank, who helped Okumu gain temporary legal representation from Cornell Law School’s Tenant Advocacy Practicum.
In their coverage of the case, ITU said “Even when BlPOC, immigrant and disabled neighbors own their homes, the system is still stacked against them, and works to steal their housing stability and financial security. The predatory alliance between banks, attorneys and buyers to purchase properties for pennies on the dollar by unhousing indebted families facing struggles and crises must end immediately. Locally, this means that Claes Nyberg and Carolyn McCarter need to return Okumu’s family’s home!”
The Ithaca Times has reached out to Community Bank, Mr. Nyberg and Mr. Perehinec for comment but have not heard back from the bank or Mr. Perehinec as of the time of publishing. Mr Nyberg was reached and confirmed that he purchased the property at a bank auction but refused to comment beyond that.
Nyberg is currently considered by law to be the owner of the property, but if the foreclosure that he obtained the title of the property through is found to be invalid under the Foreclosure Abuse Prevention Act the New York State Supreme Court can return title of the property back to Okumu.
