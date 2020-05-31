Ithaca Police said that they have begun an investigation into a fire that was discovered early Sunday morning in Ithaca.
Police and the fire department said they responded to the 100 block of Llenroc Court for a "structure fire" and found a working fire which was extinguished. What the exact structure was isn't clear from the press release.
"The IPD is currently investigating this fire as suspicious and is being assisted by the IFD, Cornell University Police Department, Cornell Environmental Health and Safety, along with the New York State Office of Fire Prevention and Control," the release said.
Police said they are asking for people in the community who "may have information or observed anything suspicious in the area this morning to report it."
Police Dispatch: 607-272-3245
Police Administration: 607-272-9973
Police Tipline 607-330-0000
Email: policeinfo@cityofithaca.org
Anonymous Email Tip Address: www.cityofithaca.org/ipdtips
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ithacapolice
Twitter: https://twitter.com/ithacapolice
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
This is a space for civil feedback and conversation. A few guidelines: 1. be kind and courteous. 2. no hate speech or bullying. 3. no promotions or spam. If necessary, we will ban members who do not abide by these standards.