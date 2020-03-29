The Tompkins County Office of Human Rights joined other local figures and organizations in speaking out against a recent spate of harassment locally against Asian-Americans, an apparent side-effect of the ongoing coronavirus outbreak.
This is the most recent example of a government figure publicly addressing the incidents in question. Mayor Svante Myrick had previously issued a video on Twitter on March 17 calling the acts "beyond unacceptable" in response to two instances of harassment against Asian-Americans that included references to the virus. He said then that police were investigating.
"The Tompkins County Office of Human Rights, Chair of the Tompkins County Legislature, Tompkins County Sheriff's Office and Ithaca Asian American Association strongly condemn recent acts of racist-motivated harassment, intimidation, verbal and physical attacks and microaggressions against our fellow Asian and Asian American community members," the statement from OHR said. "We stand with and in support of all Asian and Asian American residents of Tompkins County and against anti-Asian discrimination."
From the statement, it's not clear if there have been further issues beyond the initial two situations that Myrick called out in his video. OHR encouraged anyone to report discriminatory incidents to the Office of Human Rights at (607) 277-4080 or by email.
"This public health emergency, during which we practice social distancing, should not be exploited to foster racist division and ethnic scapegoating that separates us as human beings," OHR wrote. "We are all in this together. And we will eventually overcome this together."
