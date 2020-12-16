Effective Wednesday, December 16, 2020, and until further notice enforcement of odd/even parking regulations are effect. Tickets may be issued to vehicles parked on the wrong side of the street.
The odd/even parking regulation mandates that from 7 p.m. on an odd-numbered calendar day to 6 a.m. the next day, cars must park on the odd side of the street (where the house numbers are odd). On an even day from 7 p.m. to the next day at 6 a.m., cars must park on the even side of the street.
Odd/even parking is in place to allow snowplows to clear the entire width of city streets, from curb to curb, during and immediately following heavy snowfall. By switching the side on which cars are parked each day, plows can reach areas previously blocked by parked cars. Snowplows operate in the late evening and early morning hours with the goal of clearing the roads for the busiest hours of vehicle traffic.
The city will only enforce the odd/even parking regulations when needed, but residents must know when odd/even is being enforced. If you want to be notified directly when the odd/even parking regulations will be enforced, you can sign up for the City's "Odd/Even Parking Notifications" list here via Swift911TM, the City's emergency alert system.
You can also text "Swift911" to "99538." Be sure to select the "Odd/Even Parking Notifications" subscription list, along with any others that may be helpful to you. This website will also have an alert posted to it until the enforcement period ends. While enforcement of the regulations is in effect, everyone must comply with the regulations or risk receiving a parking ticket.
If you are uncertain of the parking regulations on your block, please navigate to our Resident Services Tool here on the city's homepage. Enter your address to find out details about parking regulations in your area.
The City of Ithaca would like to also issued a reminder that keeping sidewalks free of ice and snow is important for safety. Homeowners are required to keep the full width of sidewalks clear of snow and ice, and must do so no later than 24 hours from the beginning of snowfall, as pursuant with City code. When sidewalks are found to not be kept clear the City may remove snow and ice hazards at the expense of the property owner. If you are a renter, please be sure to check with your landlord or consult your lease to be sure you know what responsibility you may have in your sidewalk maintenance.
If you have any questions about Odd/Even parking regulations, or would like assistance signing up for Swift911TM, please contact Melody Faraday at mfaraday@cityofithaca.org
