Please adhere to odd even regulations by parking on the correct side of the street at night. Tickets may be issued to vehicles parked on the wrong side of the street. Odd/ Even parking is enforced from 7pm- 6am and requires vehicles to park on the odd- numbered side of the street on odd- numbered calendar days, and the even-numbered side of the street on even days.
The City will only enforce the Odd/ Even parking regulations when needed (during a snow event or other situations when it is necessary to clear the streets of vehicles). If you wish to be notified when the odd/even parking regulations will be enforced, you may sign up for our "Odd/Even Parking Notifications" list here via TC SIREN, the City and County's emergency alert system. You can also text "SIREN" to "67283". Be sure to select the "Odd/Even Parking Notifications" subscription list, along with any others that may be helpful to you. This website will also have an alert posted to it until the enforcement period ends. While enforcement of the regulations is in effect, everyone must comply with the regulations or risk receiving a parking ticket.
If your street only has parking on one side of the street, you may have to find parking on a nearby street on alternate days.
Your compliance with these regulations helps keep the city's streets free from accumulated snow, ice, and debris.
Streets marked permanently for 24-hour parking are exempt from the odd/even parking regulation.
Additional Odd/ Even Exemptions
Questions about TC SIREN or Odd/ Even parking regulations can be directed to mfaraday@cityofithaca.org
