The New York State United Teachers Union (NYSUT) endorsed Tracy Mitrano for New York State's 23rd congressional district, Leslie Danks Burke for State Senate's 58th district, and Anna Kelles for State Assembly's 125th district in a round of announcements Friday.
NYSUT is affiliated with the American Federation of Teachers, the National Education Association, and the AFL-CIO and represents nearly 600,000 members in education, healthcare and human services statewide.
“We need elected officials who will stand up for teachers, School-Related Professionals, medical professionals and those they serve, and we believe this slate of candidates can best deliver for the New Yorkers who will rely on them in the halls of power," stated NYSUT.
This is the first time they’ve endorsed Tracy Mitrano, who is looking to unseat Rep. Tom Reed for a second time after being defeated in 2018.
“As a former teacher myself, this is a very meaningful endorsement,” said Mitrano in a press release. “NYSUT members deserve to have representatives who will see that they get the government support they need, especially now as we grapple with the question of reopening schools during a pandemic.”
Danks Burke has also received a flow of support from local leaders, teachers and unions. In a press release, Danks Burke spoke to the concerns parents and teachers have been expressing over the resumption of school in the Fall. She said that many concerns from parents regarding children’s safety in schools have been exponentially exacerbated by concerns regarding COVID-19.
"It makes sense that schools and parents are asking for answers to so many questions around possibly bringing kids back physically into school in just over a month, and that's why it's more critical than ever that our state legislators get to work looking out for our region's interests," said Danks Burke.
Both of the candidates received support from Sen. Chuck Schumer’s earlier this month. Anna Kelles was declared the winner of June’s democratic primary election.
General elections will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 3.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
This is a space for civil feedback and conversation. A few guidelines: 1. be kind and courteous. 2. no hate speech or bullying. 3. no promotions or spam. If necessary, we will ban members who do not abide by these standards.