TOMPKINS COUNTY– NYSEG and RG&E are urging customers to be vigilant of scammers posing as representatives of the energy companies.
The companies said they have recently received reports of customers having accepted calls from people who claim to be employees or consultants of NYSEG and RG&E. Customers are urged to never give out personal or account information to unsolicited callers.
The new scam attempts start with a call explaining that an overcharge has been made to the customer’s account and offers a future bill credit. The caller then asks customers to provide further information.
Additionally, customers have reported calls threatening to cut service unless an immediate payment is made over the phone. Any customer who is uncertain whether a call is genuine or has questions about the status of their account is encouraged to call the phone number provided on their bill.
The companies also offered customers the following tips to avoid being scammed:
- The companies will never demand customers to purchase debit cards such as Green Dot cards to make payments. NYSEG and RG&E accept a variety of payment methods, and Customer Care representatives will work with individual customers to help them pay down outstanding balances and maintain service.
- NYSEG and RG&E have temporarily suspended disconnections related to non-payment. Therefore, any call threatening disconnection is a sure sign of a scam.
- If unsure of the identity of the caller, ask for the last five digits of the account. If they do not have this information, hang up and alert local authorities. Never give out personal or account information to a caller.
- NYSEG and RG&E employees and contractors carry company-issued photo ID with a unique employee number. Ask for ID before providing personal or account information or granting access to your property. If you are not certain, call to confirm using the number on your bill or the company’s website.
- Be suspicious of unexpected emails from NYSEG or RG&E, especially if you’re not an eBill customer, and think twice before clicking links. If you’re not certain, you can make credit card payments, check balances and find other information at nyseg.com and rge.com.
- When making a payment by phone, always use company phone numbers: NYSEG customers can call 800.600.2275. RG&E customers can call 800.295.7323.
NYSEG and RG&E are subsidiaries of AVANGRID, Inc.
