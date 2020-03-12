New York State Assembly candidate Seph Murtagh has announced that he is suspending in-person campaign events for two weeks in reaction to the ongoing COVID-19 situation.
Murtagh, who is one of many candidates vying for the Democratic nomination for the 125th State Assembly seat that is being vacated by the retiring Barbara Lifton, said the decision was made out of an abundance of caution. The campaign will still be collecting petitions.
"I am personally very disappointed by this, but sound science and the recommendations of experts in public health have led me to make this decision," Murtagh wrote. "The campaign will continue to monitor public health recommendations as they become available from local and state authorities. I urge all fellow my candidates in local, state, and federal races to follow this decision as well.”
