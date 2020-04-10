Cayuga Health has announced the first death of a patient from coronavirus at Cayuga Medical Center.
The announcement came from Dr. Martin Stallone, CEO of Cayuga Health System, on Friday morning. The person was not a resident of Tompkins County, and as of yet Tompkins County does not have a coronavirus related death still.
“It is with deep regret that we announce the passing of a patient at Cayuga Medical Center due to COVID-19," Stallone wrote in a statement. "Our team has trained extensively for treating patients with the virus. N.Y. Governor Andrew Cuomo announced that upstate hospitals would be receiving patients from New York City. Earlier this week, we received a compassionate transfer of two patients from New York City. Unfortunately, one of those patients passed away this morning. Our hearts go out to the patient’s family during this difficult time. We would also like to recognize the dedication of our Cayuga Health team that continue to treat COVID-19 patients locally and in New York City. They remain well prepared and committed to their calling and commitment of treating all patients, no matter what the diagnosis.”
As of Thursday afternoon, there have been 107 positive cases in Tompkins County. There are five people hospitalized, although it is unclear if the Public Health Department has been including compassionate transfer cases in its daily numbers updates.
