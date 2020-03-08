Ithaca Police announced Sunday night that they had responded to a report of shots fired in downtown Ithaca without locating any victims.
The report came around 7 p.m. from the 200 block of N. Albany Street. IPD officers responded to the area and were "able to confirm that multiple rounds were fired from a gun at the location." Victims, though, have not been found.
Police said the investigation is continuing.
Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Ithaca Police:
Police Dispatch: 607-272-3245
Police Administration: 607-272-9973
Police Tipline 607-330-0000
Email: policeinfo@cityofithaca.org
Anonymous Email Tip Address:www.cityofithaca.org/ipdtips
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ithacapolice
Twitter: https://twitter.com/ithacapolice
