Ithaca Police announced Sunday night that they had responded to a report of shots fired in downtown Ithaca without locating any victims. 

The report came around 7 p.m. from the 200 block of N. Albany Street. IPD officers responded to the area and were "able to confirm that multiple rounds were fired from a gun at the location." Victims, though, have not been found.

Police said the investigation is continuing. 

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Ithaca Police: 

Police Dispatch: 607-272-3245

Police Administration: 607-272-9973

Police Tipline 607-330-0000

Email: policeinfo@cityofithaca.org

Anonymous Email Tip Address:www.cityofithaca.org/ipdtips

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ithacapolice

Twitter: https://twitter.com/ithacapolice

