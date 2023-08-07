Around 11:40 pm on Aug. 5, the Tompkins County 911 Center began receiving multiple calls reporting a house on fire in the 100 block of Cleveland Ave on Ithaca’s South Side.
The first arriving units reported heavy fire blowing nearly into the street. Hose lines were immediately stretched, and water was applied from the exterior before crews made their way inside to search for occupants and extinguish the fire. An occupant was alerted to the fire by a neighbor, and smoke detectors were heard sounding when firefighters arrived. Nobody was injured, but a cat was found and rescued during the searches. The cat was injured, and the SPCA responded to provide medical care and transport.
The situation was under control in about thirty minutes. A third alarm was struck to bring off-duty members to work at the scene and cover any additional calls. The Newfield, Lansing, and Cayuga Heights Fire Departments also stood by to cover additional calls. Bangs Ambulance, Ithaca Police, NYSEG gas and electric, and the Red Cross assisted at the scene. Two people are now displaced because of the damage the house sustained. The cause of the fire is unknown, but the New York State Office of Fire Protection and Control is leading an investigation in cooperation with IFD and Ithaca Police. Crews remained on the scene until about 8:00 this morning to put out hot spots and await the arrival of investigators.
