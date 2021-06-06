ITHACA, NY -- Early on June 6, between 1:38 a.m. and 2:10 a.m. there was an altercation between a large group of people on the west end of the Commons and on Cayuga and State Streets, blocking the roadway for several minutes. Ithaca police, Tompkins County deputy sheriffs, state police and Cornell police responded to the scene and were “significantly outnumbered,” according to Ithaca Police Department. The group began to disperse and leave the area after police and concerned bystanders worked to separate conflicting parties.
Shortly after a single gunshot was heard near Seneca and Geneva streets, about a block away from the site of the initial altercations. Officers responded to the scene where it was determined that someone, believed to have been heavily involved in the previous altercation, fired a single bullet toward a vehicle passing by southbound on Geneva Street. A single shell casing was recovered. No injuries have been recovered and the incident is actively being investigated.
Anyone with any information about this incident is asked to contact the Ithaca Police Investigations Division through the following means:
Police Dispatch: 607-272-3245
Police Administration: 607-272-9973
Police Tipline: 607-330-0000
Anonymous Email Tip Address: www.cityofithaca.org/ipdtips
At least hazmat wasn't called in to clean up the blood and no air lift was necessary, like on June 3.
