ITHACA, NY -- A Jeep Liberty was a total loss after it caught fire just before midnight on Feb. 17 in Ithaca. Ithaca Fire Department responded to the call from a man who said he thought he hit something in the road and his car was on fire on Penny Lane.
When the fire department arrived the car was fully engulfed. Firefighters extinguished the flames quickly but the car could not be salvaged. Rescuers used a thermal imaging camera to scan the area around and under the vehicle, but nothing was found. The Tompkins County Sheriff’s Office was on scene to assist with the investigation.
No injuries were reported.
