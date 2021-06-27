ITHACA, NY -- Ithaca Police and Fire Departments responded to a structure fire in the Jungle behind Lowe’s at 1 a.m. on June 27. Responders found a large encampment engulfed in flames, as well as numerous small explosions with an odor of chemicals. Firefighters extinguished the fire and found that the encampment was vacant at the time of the fire, and the resident was then located uninjured.
After the fire was extinguished police found numerous propane tanks and other hazardous materials. The fire has been labeled accidental. Anyone with more information can contact the police through the following means:
Police Dispatch: (607)272-3245
Police Administration: (607)272-9973
Police Tipline: (607)330-0000
Email: policeinfo@cityofithaca.org
Anonymous Tip Submission: www.cityofithaca.org/ipdtips
