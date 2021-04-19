Ithaca Police station stock
Casey Martin

ITHACA, NY -- Ithaca Police responded to shots fired in the 600 block of Spencer Road late on Friday night. The investigation revealed that someone fired a number of shots from a gun at a house on the same block in a drive-by shooting. Bullets were found to have struck a multiple-dwelling home, at least one of which penetrated the residence and was found lodged inside a home. 

No injuries were reported, and the incident is actively being investigated. Anyone with information should contact IPD.

Police Dispatch: 607-272-3245  

Police Administration: 607-272-9973  

Police Tipline: 607-330-0000  

Anonymous Email Tip Address: www.cityofithaca.org/ipdtips

 

