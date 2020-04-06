A fire at an apartment building in Brooktondale consumed one unit but left nobody injured on Sunday night.
The fire was reported around 9 p.m., and several different fire departments ended up responding to the blaze. A press release states that Brooktondale Fire Chief Chris Jordan found a three-story apartment building on fire once he reported to the scene, with one apartment in particular heavily involved. He then requested backup from Ithaca Fire Department.
"Upon arrival, Ithaca firefighters advanced a hose line into the involved apartment and extinguished the fire while another crew proceeded to the second and third floors to search for occupants, fire and pets," the release said. "No occupants or firefighters were injured, but one iguana was located and removed safely from the building."
The cause of the fire is unknown but is under investigation. Aid was provided by fire departments from Candor, Danby, Dryden, Slaterville, Speedsville and Varna.
