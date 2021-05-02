ITHACA, NY -- A person was robbed at knifepoint while walking into an apartment building in the 200 block of North Albany Street in Ithaca. Ithaca police were dispatched at 1:33 p.m. on May 1 after a man reported personal items stolen by a male suspect holding a knife. It was reported a second victim was robbed at knifepoint, but that person had already left the scene prior to officers’ arrival. No injuries were reported.
Police believe the victim who reported the robbery was not targeted at random. The suspect is described as a Black male in his twenties, approximately 6’5” tall, wearing black pants, a black hooded sweatshirt and a black face mask. The investigation is ongoing and IPD asks anyone with information to contact them through the following means:
Police Dispatch: 607-272-3245
Police Administration: 607-272-9973
Police Tipline: 607-330-0000
Anonymous Email Tip Address: www.cityofithaca.org/ipdtips
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
This is a space for civil feedback and conversation. A few guidelines: 1. be kind and courteous. 2. no hate speech or bullying. 3. no promotions or spam. If necessary, we will ban members who do not abide by these standards.