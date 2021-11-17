crime scene

ITHACA, NY -- Nobody was injured after a single gunshot was heard near 301 South Corn St. in Ithaca. Police responded on Nov. 17 at 12:45 a.m. to a dispute at the address and observed several people outside the building. Police said as they approached the scene they heard a single gunshot fired from the area. There were no victims and police say the people at that location were uncooperative. Anyone with information can contact IPD in the following ways:

Police Dispatch: 607-272-3245

Police Administration: 607-272-9973

Police Tipline: 607-330-0000

Anonymous Email Tip Address: www.cityofithaca.org/ipdtips

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

This is a space for civil feedback and conversation. A few guidelines: 1. be kind and courteous. 2. no hate speech or bullying. 3. no promotions or spam. If necessary, we will ban members who do not abide by these standards.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Recommended for you