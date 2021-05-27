ITHACA, NY -- There were no injuries after someone in a vehicle pulled into a parking lot and shot several times into a second story apartment in the 100 block of Hudson Place in Ithaca. Police were called around 10:30 p.m. on May 26 and found several bullet holes in the apartment. Two occupants of the apartment were home at the time.
Ithaca Police Department is investigating this incident and asks anyone with information to contact IPD Investigations Division through any of the following means:
Police Dispatch: 607-272-3245
Police Administration: 607-272-9973
Police Tipline: 607-330-0000
Anonymous Email Tip Address: www.cityofithaca.org/ipdtips
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
This is a space for civil feedback and conversation. A few guidelines: 1. be kind and courteous. 2. no hate speech or bullying. 3. no promotions or spam. If necessary, we will ban members who do not abide by these standards.