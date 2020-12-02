ITHACA, NY -- The year 2020 is going out not with a bang, but with a whimper, as dogs in Ithaca cry about still not being allowed to join their humans on the Commons. But hope remains for 2021, as the Common Council didn’t deny the resolution to allow dogs, they just tabled it to work out some kinks.
The main concern is with the language in a section that reads: “No animals are allowed on the Primary Commons except by special permit. This provision does not apply to leashed dogs, as allowed by Chapter 164-Article II-“Dogs” and any service animals providing assistance to people with special needs and police working dogs.
Alderperson Deb Mohlenhoff read it as insinuating that the rules outlined for dog owners in Chapter 164 would not apply to dogs and their owners on the Commons, and that only the rules listed in the resolution would apply. Alderperson Seph Murtagh agreed that it did read that way, while a few others council members said they understood it as leashed dogs, service animals and police dogs would not need a special permit to be on the Commons.
Another concern of Mohlenhoff was that the driving force behind the resolution was to get rid of an essentially unenforceable rule. Her worry was that it would just be replaced with another one.
“I’m concerned if we’re just making the other side unenforceable,” she said, before asking what the penalties are for violations.
According to the city’s attorney Ari Lavine, dog owners who don’t follow the rules (i.e. picking up waste and keeping their leash to six feet) could be fined up to $250.
Alderperson George McGonigal expressed similar concerns, stating that if the current rules aren’t enforced, the new ones might not be either.
“I think the signs at the end of the Commons are inadequate and too small. Bigger signs might help,” he said. “And are these new regulations even going to be enforced?”
Mayor Svante Myrick explained that one of the tough parts about enforcing the prohibition of dogs was that police officers had no way of knowing if someone on the Common with a dog was passing through or if they actually lived there.
“But spotting someone a dog off-leash or someone who leaves waste behind is easier to enforce,” he said. “You don’t need to know anything about them.”
Though there was support in general for the resolution, council members agreed the ambiguity of the language was a problem and decided to table the vote until the next meeting when the language was worked out.
