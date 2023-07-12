Following a ruling by National Labor Relations Board Judge, Arthur Amchan, that was issued on July 7, the Starbucks location on College Avenue near the Cornell University campus in the City of Ithaca has been ordered to re-open and re-hire workers that it fired after the store was closed last year in retaliation for union organizing.
The College Ave location was the first of three locations in Ithaca that voted to unionize last year, making Ithaca the first city in the country where every Starbucks location was unionized.
In his ruling, Amchan wrote that the shutdown of the College Ave location “was doen in large part to discourage unionization efforts in Ithaca and elsewhere.” He added that Starbucks did not prove that they closed the location “absent its animus towards the pro-union employees who worked there.”
According to Amchan’s ruling, Starbucks repeatedly violated the National Labor Relations Act by “suggesting to an employee it would continue to violate the act regardless of what the NLRB decided.” In addition to re-opening the location and reinstating employees with back-pay, Amchan wrote that the company should have to post notices about workers rights in their stores all across the country.
Starbucks has announced that it plans to appeal the ruling saying that it “strongly disagrees with administrative law judges recommendations.” According to company representatives, Ithaca locations were closed due to high rates of absences and worker turnover.
While the ruling from Amchan is a step in the right direction and a sign of much needed support for Starbucks Workers United — which has successfully unionized more than 300 Starbucks locations throughout the county — it cannot be enforced unless the NLRB pursues an injunction in federal court.
The failure of the NLRB to take the steps necessary to actually hold Starbucks accountable for their union-busting could be coming as a result of severe underfunding and understaffing issues that have plagued the agency for years. A report published in The Guardian last year explained that labor leaders are worried that the “NLRB has become so understaffed that it will have a hard time investigating the flood of allegations” that have been brought against Starbucks.
Legislative Director for the AFL-CIO, Bill Samuel, told The Guardian, “We’ve been blocked for nine straight years in seeking to increase the NLRB’s funding,” He added, “When you take into account the explosion in the NLRB’s workload because of increased organizing…they’ve reached a crisis stage.”
According to the report from The Guardian, “As a result of budgetary strains, the NLRB’s field staff has been cut by 37% since 2014 and 50% since 2002.” This comes at a time when data from the NLRB shows that the number of union election petitions filed with the board between October 1, 2021 and June 30, 2022 were up 58% compared to the first three quarters of Fiscal Year 2021.
Given the crisis the NLRB is facing, it’s no surprise that it hasn’t been able to successfully hold Starbucks accountable. In order to put the pressure on Starbucks that would result in re-opening locations that have been shut-down in retaliation for union-busting and reaching collective bargaining agreements with their unionized locations, the NLRB needs more support. Until then, Starbucks will continue to violate labor law and receive nothing but a slap on the wrist.
