Renters in Ithaca may now have a coalition of those with shared interest: the Ithaca Tenants' Union announced its existence Monday afternoon.
Rumors of a tenants union have ebbed and flowed over the last several years, hand-in-hand with the city's push to develop more housing and the continued raising of rents, partially a result of the significant presence of Cornell University and Ithaca College students in the market.
"Following decades of rising rents and declining conditions in Ithaca rental properties, renters have united to form the Ithaca Tenants’ Union in defense of our shared interests," a press release from the organization said. "The presence of Cornell University and Ithaca College has driven up the cost of housing in Ithaca due to the necessity of short-term leases for students who rotate in and out of housing during their time in college. This cycle and artificially inflated demand allow landlords to lower the standard of living and raise the cost of housing for students and local residents."
The union's release also highlighted the lack of living wage jobs and gentrification as contributing factors to what they feel is a worsening housing environment in the area. That, plus lackadaisical landlord response to maintenance requests fueled the union's founding. It is being organized with help from the Tompkins County Workers Center.
"Building maintenance issues have persisted in Ithaca for decades," the release said. "No Ithaca renter need look far to find a personal story of building maintenance failures ranging from collapsed ceilings to cockroach infestation and lack of a garbage receptacle. As the number of these stories climbs in tandem with our already-outrageous rents, it is time to take action."
The group is taking the approach of organizing renters across the city instead of the arguably more conventional route of unionizing among renters in a specific building.
"The whole city of Ithaca faces very similar problems with renters across the board," one of the organizers, Elijah Fox, said. "There are specific landlords who own large properties, and there may be merits to organizing tenants in those properties, but because the entire city is facing the same issues and because Ithaca and this area really encounters significantly higher rents and costs of living than the surrounding area, it makes sense to get everybody together and use that strength in numbers to achieve the tenants' justice and dignity that we really need."
That will likely include targeted efforts to promote legislation at the local level that would expand tenants' rights, resources and recourses when negotiating with a landlord, as opposed to the powers more traditionally associated with unions, like workers collectively bargaining for rights. More specifically, Fox said short-term they want something to require landlords to hand out a tenant's bill of rights as the lease is signed, while long-term he said they'd like to pursue the right to counsel for tenants in eviction court (though Fox acknowledged that was a costly proposition).
Fox said that while the union is young, they have been able to get a "few dozen" tenants to sign on so far, and have started this media push to recruit more people. They also hope to soon open a call center based out of the Worker's Center.
"The hope is that as the organization grows both in age and membership, its strengths will grow with it," Fox said. "Right now we're looking at an information campaign to extend knowledge of tenants' rights to renters in the city of Ithaca, as well as pushing for certain important legislation at the city or county level. Also, our existence as a message to landlords in the city that we are organizing and aren't going to be pushed around on an individual level."
The release, which serves as a mission statement of sorts, states an overarching theme that all people have a right to housing that is affordable and suitable for them, and that the union's desire is to level the playing field between landlord and tenant. They say the union will "act as a check" on repeated abuses by landlords who neglect local and state standards, while saying that landlords who do follow the rules and tend to tenant needs should not be worried.
Kayla Lane, a representative of the Landlords Association of Tompkins County, said their organization disagrees with the formation of a tenants' union, arguing that it will make the relationship between the two sides more adversarial.
"Creating a Tenants Union only adds fuel to the fire and in our opinion, makes the relationship between tenant and landlord less amicable right from the start," Clark wrote. "The laws in place already greatly protect the tenant and a tenant’s union would not be adding any additional protection or voice, frankly. Speaking on behalf of the Tompkins Landlords Association, I can say that we do not wish to have that confrontational, you versus me, type of relationship with our tenants. Everyone wants to feel satisfied with the product they are receiving; whether it be a tenant feeling satisfied with their apartment or the landlord feeling proud of the units they own and the tenant(s) that occupy them."
Lane said she believes the tenants' real target should be lowering the tax rate in Tompkins County, which would reduce the burden on landlords and theoretically reduce rent. She also downplayed concerns about building maintenance being a severe issue for local tenants.
The union's announcement does not contain any information about how many people, if any, have joined so far outside of the organizers listed on the masthead, who are Fox, Liel Sterling and Kataryna Restrepo (all Cornell students), along with Workers Center leader Pete Meyers, who is advising. The union's formation comes at a time when the City of Ithaca has publicly acknowledged that it is trying to step up its enforcement against problematic landlords, while New York State also approved laws last year that strengthened tenants' rights.
The union goes on to say that they want to collaborate with "movements fighting for racial, gender, LGBTQ+, environmental and immigrant liberation," and intends to support those movements via housing rights while the efforts for equality in those areas continue.
Those interested in joining the union are invited to contact them at ithacatu.org or (607) 269-0409.
