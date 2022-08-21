On Friday, at 7:15 PM, Ithaca Police Officers responded to 219 Elmira Rd, Dankie's Glass Shop for a report of shots fired. On scene Officers interviewed victims and witnesses and found that two black males had attempted to rob the store and met with resistance from the owner. After a brief struggle, the suspects fled the area. An Officer who was canvassing the area located the vehicle and conducted a vehicle stop. Dominique T. Stewart, 32 years old of Newfield was found to be operating the vehicle and was taken into custody without incident. The second suspect was not apprehended and the investigation into his identity is continuing.
Stewart was charged with Attempted Robbery in the 1st Degree, a Class C Felony.
Stewart was arraigned in front of Honorable Judge Seth Peacock and remanded to the Tompkins County Jail in lieu of $100,000 cash/ $100,000 bond
Anyone with information or camera systems that may aid Police in this investigation is asked to contact the Ithaca Police.
