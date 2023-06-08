For the second year in a row the New York State Special Olympics are making their way to Ithaca under the banner of the State Summer Games. This year marks year two in a three year partnership with the games that will see the Special Olympics return to Ithaca again in 2024.
The New York State Special Olympics have provided athletes with special needs with opportunities to compete in the sports they love most since its inception in 1968. Over the years, the games have served more than 51,000 athletes and grew to become the largest program of its kind in the country.
The event will be kicked off on June 8 with the Ithaca Night of Champions at the large pavilion in Stewart Park from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. where guests can enjoy an interactive Unified Bocce exhibition, raffles and entertainment.
The games will take place from June 9-10 at Ithaca College and Ithaca High School, where hundreds of athletes from across the Empire State will arrive to compete for the gold in eight sporting events.
The competitions include athletics (track & field), basketball, bowling, gymnastics, powerlifting, swimming, tennis, and volleyball. Ithaca College will host basketball, swimming, gymnastics, powerlifting and tennis while track and field events will be held at Ithaca High School. Competition for bowling will take place at Midway Lanes in Vestal, NY.
The Vice President of External Relations for Special Olympics New York, Casey Vattimo, has said that the Special Olympics represent a life-changing event for participating athletes. “These are folks who've otherwise never had an opportunity to play a sport; to put on that uniform, they may have never had that opportunity,” Vattimo said.
The 2023 State Summer Games are the largest statewide competition of the year for athletes with special needs, and the team behind the games have been working tirelessly to ensure that there are enough volunteers for the games to run smoothly.
According to Vattimo, “This is what (the athletes) are looking forward to...we just have to make sure the community is ready for them.” Last year's games held at Ithaca College were made possible with help from roughly 800 volunteers. With the addition of Ithaca High School as a venue for this year’s games, more students have been encouraged to sign on to volunteer.
Volunteers are needed for set up, competition, Opening and Closing Ceremonies, breakdown, and venue support. If you or someone you know is interested in volunteering, you can email volunteers@nyso.org for additional registration information.
