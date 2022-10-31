Even though the price of gas is much lower than it was this past summer, gas prices have started to increase again in New York despite the fact that they have continued to decrease across the country, according to nationwide trends. This increase in gas prices in the Empire State can be attributed to supply chain issues, the ongoing war in Ukraine and simple corporate greed.
Average gasoline prices in New York have risen 13.4 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.75/g today, according to GasBuddy's survey of 6,118 stations in New York. Prices in New York are 19.2 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand 22.8 cents per gallon higher than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has declined 2.39 cents in the last week and stands at $5.28 per gallon.
According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in New York was priced at $3.25/g yesterday while the most expensive was $4.59/g, a difference of $1.34/g. The lowest price in the state yesterday was $3.25/g while the highest was $4.59/g, a difference of $1.34/g.
The national average price of gasoline has fallen 4.7 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.72/g today. The national average is down 3.0 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 34.4 cents per gallon higher than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country.
In neighboring areas such as Syracuse gas prices are up 13 cents from last week to $3.60 per gallon, and in Scranton PA, prices are up 10 cents to $4 per gallon.
"For the third consecutive week, we've seen the national average price of gasoline decline, and while it's good news for most regions with a continued drop in prices, the Northeast is bucking the trend and seeing a noticeable jump due to tight supply," said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy.
De Haan continued saying, "The national average is closing in on the previous low from September, which was interrupted when refinery issues caused prices to skyrocket in the West and Great Lakes. With those issues addressed, the West has seen prices plummet, including a nearly 90 cent per gallon decline in California in less than a month. Compare that to the Northeast, where prices have jumped some 10-25 cents per gallon, demonstrating there's much regionality to current gasoline price trends. Add in diesel prices that remain high amidst extremely tight supply, and there's definitely some challenges that lie ahead."
