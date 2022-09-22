The Sciencenter has a new featured exhibition, TreeHouses, opening at the museum on Saturday, September 24. This exhibition will be at the museum until January, 2023.
The TreeHouses exhibition includes hands-on ways to explore the important roles that trees play in providing homes for all sorts of wild things. Incorporating all of the senses, this exhibit engages forest explorers of all ages in indoor nature explorations and the ecology of sustainable harvesting of these important natural resources.
Visitors can become environmental stewards by learning about the secret lives of those who live amongst the trees. This exhibition is a hands-on way to explore how trees provide homes for barred owls, tree frogs, silver-haired bats, and many other creatures. Families can explore and even design and build a treehouse, stomp on the forest dance floor to listen and discover the sounds of the forest, see 3-D images of the tiniest tree dwellers, and much more.
All are welcome to come explore the new Featured Exhibition at the Sciencenter when it opens on September 24th. The opening will be celebrated with hands-on activities about the animals that live in trees. At 2 p.m. there will be a special Science Connections activity led by the Finger Lakes Beekeepers Club, where visitors can explore an observation hive, beekeeper gear, and honeycombs. This exhibition opening is sponsored by Tompkins Community Bank.
TreeHouses, a traveling exhibit, was produced by the Environmental Exhibit Collaborative (EcoTarium, Worcester, Massachusetts; ECHO at the Leahy Center for Lake Champlain, Burlington, Vermont; and the Children’s Museum of Maine, Portland, Maine) with major support from Jane's Trust. Additional support was provided by Cabot Family Charitable Trust and the Institute for Museum and Library Services.
