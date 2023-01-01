New York State’s new recycling rules to make it easier for consumers to recycle electronic products went into effect on January 1st, 2023. Now you’ll have an environmentally friendly way to dispose of any unwanted gadgets you received over the holiday season.
According to a recent survey, roughly 36% of consumers are expected to purchase a consumer technology product this holiday season. That creates a lot of additional devices to recycle, and residential customers can now responsibly recycle those devices for free throughout New York State.
Beginning in 2023, recyclers will work with manufacturers to provide free and convenient recycling on all covered electronics at drop-off sites throughout New York.
Acceptable materials include:
Computers,, Monitors
Computer accessories (Mice, Keyboards, Webcams, Speakers, Microphones)
Cables & all IT accessories, Storage devices (External hard drives, solid state drives, SD cards, memory cards, card readers, etc.), Computer power supplies
Printers (Ink, toner, & cartridges)
Gaming devices, Network devices, Computer peripherals, Circuit boards/cards, Scanners.
Unacceptable Materials include:
Devices containing mercury (thermostats, light bulbs, lamps, etc.)
Household hazardous waste, Devices containing refrigerants (A/C units, water coolers, dehumidifiers, refrigerators, wine chillers, etc.)
Broken/bare CRT (tube)
TVs or monitors
Materials containing liquids
Radioactive materials (smoke detectors)
Devices containing PCBs (ballasts from light fixtures must clearly state “No PCBs”)
Gas powered equipment
Large appliances (i.e. stoves, washing machines, dryers, dishwashers)
Paper for shredding
Common household batteries (i.e. AAA, AA, C, D, button cell, NiCad tool batteries)
Damaged, defective, recalled, swollen, burned, or leaking batteries
CDs, DVDs, VHS tapes, and cassette tapes
Remanufactured/off-brand/generic toner
Medical Sharps
A full list of acceptable and unacceptable materials can be found here.
The updated state law prohibits charging people to recycle their used electronics. These new regulations are an update to clarify the original 'NYS Electronic Equipment Recycling and Reuse Act' passed in 2010.
President of Sunking, Adam Shine said, "This year, they have created new regulations where nobody can pay anything for electronics recycling, not consumers, not sites, the manufacturer has to take and pay the full boat of true electronics recycling.”
However, the update does not restrict big box retailers from charging consumers for electronics recycling - which could still cost upwards of $75 per device.
According to Shine, "There are no more excuses. It's easy for us all to buy these electronics, and now the state wants to make sure it's that easy to recycle them.”
He continued saying, "Whenever you dropped these devices off previously, there may have been a charge at your municipality or donation center. Consumers should consider it a big win now that those costs are gone to participating partners."
