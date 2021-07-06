The Ithaca Solidarity Slate has announced that Maddie Halpert will be representing the Slate’s platform in the Common Council race for Ward 1 in November, after previous candidate Shaniya Foster announced dropping out of the race in early June, citing a need to focus on personal matters.
Halpert, previously a leading volunteer for the Solidarity Slate’s canvassing efforts, will be running as an Independent candidate under the Solidarity party, challenging 9-year incumbent Cynthia Brock for the Ward 1 seat. Her announcement came in the form of a joint video with Phoebe Brown and George DeFendini, the Solidarity Slate candidates for Wards 2 and 4, respectively. Like with previous announcements, the video touted endorsements from the Ithaca Tenants Union and Democratic Socialists of America as prerequisites for Halpert’s candidacy.
In the video announcement, Brown explained the unusual maneuver of bringing in a new candidate on the same platform, saying the decision came from the team’s focus on movement politics. “Because we have a team and a community of people who are ready to see change, we were ready. I’m really excited to work with Maddie, because I’ve witnessed her compassion, I’ve witnessed her diligence, and I’ve witnessed — throughout this campaign — the amazing person that she is.”
Having grown up in downtown Ithaca, Halpert returned in January 2020 and beganworking as aplant breeder at Cornell while finishing a graduate degree on the politics of seeds and foodsovereignty. Since coming back to Ithaca, she has been involved in various forms of organizing,including growing food for community-based mutual aid networks, working toward public powerand climate justice policies, and organizing efforts toward Palestinian justice.
“I got involved with the Solidarity Slate coordinating volunteers and leading our door-knockingefforts, inspired by the conversations and grassroots network we are building,” Halpert said.“Having worked with Niya during her race, at first when she dropped out I was pretty sad, and also frustrated with the representative electoral process we have,” they explained.
“I couldn’t have foreseen myself running for Common Council, but having talked through a lot with Phoebe, Niya, George, and then with various organizations and friends, I feel excited.” Echoing Brown’s emphasis on movement politics, Halpert said, “Given the unexpected circumstances, putting forth another candidate committed to these values feels like a way to live up to the policy-centered politics of the Slate. And for me,” they added, “it’s just another way of being present for my community and showing up for movements centered on human rights, community, and care--another way of showing up alongside everyone involved.”
