Three out of four progressive-backed candidates won positions on the Ithaca City Board of Education following the election fiasco that took place on May 17. After the certification of the contentious election, two new members filled the positions formerly held by long-time board president Rob Ainslie and Kelly Evens.
Ainslie and Evens were replaced by Karen Yearwood and Jill Tripp. Incumbents Erin Croyle, Eldred Harris and Moira Lang all retained their positions as members of the Board of Education. In addition, over the summer Nicole LaFave resigned from her position on the Board — creating a vacancy that has yet to be filled.
Currently, it looks like the board is choosing to keep the position vacant because the alternatives of appointing someone or holding a special election to fill the position aren’t worth the trouble associated with them. For example, some board members said they felt uncomfortable with the prospect of appointing a replacement given the “messiness” of the last election, and holding a special election would cost the district somewhere between $60,000 to $80,000.
Despite the transformational election one of the biggest issues for the board has continued to be communication and transparency. For example, parents in the district have recently complained about a lack of communication around bus schedules, and district retirees have complained about changes made to their healthcare without their approval.
Karen Yearwood is an involved Ithaca parent with years of service as a PTO member and parent advocate. She is also involved in the community through participating in the Equity and Inclusion Leadership Council, Cornell Cooperative Extension and The Village at Ithaca. In addition, Yearwood has also served as the co-lead to the City of Ithaca’s reimagining public safety process, which has been the subject of ethics investigations by the county.
The Times reached out to Yearwood multiple times for comment about what inspired her to run for school board but never received a response.
Jill Tripp is a retired school psychologist who says that she has experience at every level of the district and is also the parent of an Ithaca graduate. Tripp recently told The Times, "I have wanted to be on the school board since my high school years in Conklin, NY. My thirty plus years as a school psychologist in Ithaca have given me a unique perspective on our schools.” She continued saying, “Watching my son go through the school district brought another perspective, and three years after retirement I am ready to share my experience and energy."
Yearwood and Tripp got elected on student-centered platforms that also focused on the workers in the district who often feel overlooked by the Board of Education. Additionally, Erin Croyle —who was elected to the board as a write-in candidate in 2019 — was re-elected to continue her efforts at improving how the board communicates with the public about the district's policies.
District Administration Officer Daniel Breiman responded to the complaints about the lack of communication about bussing saying that it’s a result of the district adding seven bus routes that will help improve ride times. As a result of these additional routes, the district will see 400 more students riding the bus this year. In response, the district has hired 12 new bus drivers — and 11 more are in training.
The district has apologized for the lack of communication about bussing and has announced that it expects bussing delays “to begin to ease over the next two weeks.” In the meantime, the district will be working on improving communication on transportation updates.
The President of the Board of Directors for the Village of Ithaca, Karl Madeo, addressed the Board of Education about the issues retirees have been facing as a result of changes the district made to their health insurance in 2017 and 2021. Madio was representing a group called watchdogs for health insurance in retirement (WHIR).
Madeo told the Board that “the longtime ICSD benefit of being able to remain on the health care plan changed in 2017 when the district decided to move Medicare retirees to a Hartford Medicare supplemental plan.”
Then effective January 1 2021, the district made an even more dramatic change to Medicare retiree health coverage by moving all retirees involuntarily off their original Medicare and onto a private Aetna Medicare Advantage plan. Madeo says that retirees did not ask to be removed from their original Medicare — they were switched involuntarily to a private Medicare Advantage plan that the district promised would be equal to or better than the coverage retirees had as active employees.
While the district administration and Board of Education members who approved this change believed that the Medicare Advantage plan would provide coverage equal to or better than what we had as the active employees. Madeo said that “we are here to tell you that the experiences of many retirees have involved denials of coverage for prescriptions, procedures and therapy.”
WHIR sent out a survey that was completed by more than half of its 250 members which showed that while some retirees were satisfied with the advanced plan, 76% of the respondents rated the Medicare Advantage plan as not equal to or better than the Blue Cross Blue Shield plan they previously had from the district.
