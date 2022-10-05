The relationship between the community and the Board of Education has been contentious in recent months, especially regarding the behavior of Superintendent Luvile Brown and the controversy concerning the removal of Liddy Coyle from Northeast elementary.
One of the biggest issues for the school board has been communication and transparency, but that doesn’t seem to be getting better as parents in the district have complained about a lack of communication around changing bus schedules at the start of the school year.
District Administration Officer Daniel Breiman responded to the complaints about the lack of communication about bussing saying that it’s a result of the district adding seven bus routes that will help improve ride times. As a result of these additional routes, the district will see 400 more students riding the bus this year. In response, the district has been forced to hire 12 new bus drivers — and 11 more are in training.
According to Breiman, “bus drivers have a steep learning curve, as they work to learn new routes…As is the case most years, many of our bus drivers are not only new to the district, but new to Ithaca, and are learning to navigate new roads and landscapes.”
The district currently employs 65 bus drivers to cover 63 bus routes, which doesn’t account for inevitable absences. In addition, Breiman says that COVID isolation protocols continue to remain a barrier to consistent staffing. The district has been required to isolate 14 bus drivers since the start of school.
Breiman continued saying, “We acknowledge the concerns and frustrations around busing and recognize the issue it creates regarding access to education. Although busing shortages are being felt across the state…We are currently working with the transportation company, Transfinder, to upgrade the routing software on our buses, as well as taking a critical look at our maps to optimize scheduling. We are also exploring other transportation solutions that include GPS tracking and navigation systems with Transfinder as well.”
The district has apologized for the lack of communication about bussing and has announced that it expects bussing delays “to begin to ease over the next two weeks.” In the meantime, the district will be working on improving communication on transportation updates.
