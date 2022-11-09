Like many other industries, the aviation industry has experienced a rough few years as they’ve had to deal with the pandemic and staffing shortages that have occurred as a result — and the Ithaca Tompkins International Airport has not been an exception.
When the Ithaca Times reported on the situation at the airport in July, Airport Director Roxane Noble said that “The airport is currently working on its budget and the vacuum left by American would certainly negatively impact the airports financial situation.” Unfortunately, American Airlines made the decision to discontinue service to the airport over the summer and officially made their departure on September 7.
As a result of American Airlines decision to cut service to IT international, the airport will lose its non stop daily flights to Philadelphia, as well as any of the connecting routes therein. Regarding possibilities of American returning service to the airport, Noble said, “It doesn’t look like that’s on their radar at this time.”
However, during a recent interview Noble explained that the airport is in conversations with several airlines to bring more flights into the area. According to Noble, “our airline service development consultant and Deputy Director Josh Nally recently went to Vegas and met with nine airlines to discuss the opportunities here in Ithaca.”
Delta Airlines has been part of those conversations, and they have announced that they’ll be starting service to the Ithaca Tompkins International Airport in January 2023. Due to Delta’s decision to bring additional services to Ithaca, the airport will now offer two daily flights to John F. Kennedy International Airport, starting January 9, 2023.
Unfortunately, Delta has said that they will be unable to provide services to Detroit as a result of the pilot shortage. When it comes to issues like the pilot shortage Noble said, “The airlines are working hard to get pilots trained and get back into the market. And Tompkins County is a great market.”
According to Noble, “We’ve been working to try to get additional service and to listen to what our passengers, community and educational institutions want.” She continued saying, “there’s people that want to fly out of Ithaca, and that New York City service into JFK is something that will be very beneficial.”
Regarding the additional service to JFK, Noble said “This destination has been on the radar for many within the community, so this is fantastic news for ITH, and we are proud to help make it happen.”
Noble has also said that the airport is in conversations with United Airlines to bring service to Dulles International Airport in Virginia back to IT International. According to Noble, “United had mentioned a while ago that they want to get us back into Dulles, which would be amazing and we're working on that.”
She continued saying, “They definitely have a plan to do it. And Dulles is a great market for us as well. Both Cornell and Ithaca College have strong ties to that area.”
In addition to Delta and United, IT International is also in conversations with low cost airlines such as Spirit to bring more affordable services to the area. Those conversations are ongoing with both parties still working through the information sharing phase.
Like in any other industry, before making a deal to bring service to an area airlines want to know if the deal is going to make them a profit. As a result, they want regional information about things like population and economic activity. If it wasn’t for the universities tucked into the hills on opposite sides of the city that drive much of the economic activity in the area, there probably wouldn’t be a need for IT International at all.
Josh Nally, the Deputy Director of IT International has said, “the airport drives so much economic development in the area. We have five colleges 20 minutes from the airport. So it's a big moneymaker. It brings people into the area to spend money so they understand the importance of it.”
Larger airlines like American want to fly larger planes because they can hold more passengers, thereby making larger profits. However, since Ithaca isn’t the largest market they fear that they will have trouble filling departing flights, making it more difficult to turn a profit.
According to Nally, “We're constantly talking to business owners, trying to figure out how many people we can put through the airport and on their aircraft before they'll come. We have to show them all this data before they will even give us the nod that they're going to come in.”
During a recent interview Nally said, “we're working every single day to make sure that we are engaged with these airlines to bring services back to the market.” He continued saying, “We gotta get the seats back in the market. We got to be competitive on our prices. And when we get airlines to come back here we're going to be back on top of it like we were going to be in 2020 before COVID. It's just taking some time.”
