Tina Nilsen-Hodges

New Roots Principal and Superintendent Tina Nilsen-Hodges and her keys. 

 Bill Chaisson
ITHACA, NY -- New Roots Charter School founder and principal Tina Nilsen-Hodges has been named a finalist for the Best of Green Schools K-12 Educator award by the Center for Green Schools in collaboration with the Green Schools National Network   
 
One of only three finalists nationwide, Nilsen-Hodges is being recognized as a national leader advancing the shared vision of green schools focused on the academic, social, and emotional wellbeing of children.  The award celebrates “the tremendous strides that green school leaders took this year, even in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.”
 
“This must be what it feels like to be nominated for an Oscar!” said Nilsen-Hodges.  “Words can’t express how thrilled and honored I am to be recognized as one among the many quiet green school leaders devoted to accelerating student achievement and wellbeing in healthy, sustainable K-12 schools. It truly takes a village to create an educational environment where young people can thrive, especially in these challenging times. I want to take this opportunity to extend my gratitude to all who contribute their time, talent, and treasure each and every day to making this school such an inspiring place to live, grow and learn for young people and adults alike.”
 
The winners of the Best of Green Schools Awards will be announced at the virtual Green School Conference on June 29. In the lead-up to the live announcement at the conference, please join us in celebrating New Roots’ many accomplishments during the 2020–2021 school year, including being honored as a U.S. Department of Education Green Ribbon School.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

This is a space for civil feedback and conversation. A few guidelines: 1. be kind and courteous. 2. no hate speech or bullying. 3. no promotions or spam. If necessary, we will ban members who do not abide by these standards.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Recommended for you