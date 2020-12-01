ITHACA, NY -- With COVID-19 cases rising across the country and colder weather posing new obstacles for transportation to testing centers, Cayuga Health and Tompkins County officials opened a new COVID-19 sampling location in Downtown Ithaca this past Friday.
The new location is at 412 North Tioga Street and will be initially open from 8 a.m. - 4 p.m. on weekdays. The location is meant to be “a walkable solution for many of our neighbors in the City,” said Frank Kruppa, Tompkins County public health director, in a press release from Cayuga Health and Tompkins County.
Because the downtown testing center will be indoors and not drive-through, this poses additional challenges to ensure social-distancing and reduced density in the testing center. To compensate, the downtown testing site will have fewer appointment slots than the Ithaca Mall location, and individuals who have access to a private vehicle and transportation to the Ithaca Mall location are encouraged to use that site.
Another major difference between the downtown location and Ithaca Mall location is that the downtown location will be a saliva test instead of a nasopharyngealtest. Saliva tests are less invasive, as individuals have to simply spit into a tube, and can be safer for healthcare workers who can be farther away from sample collection, according to the FDA.
“Saliva seems well-suited for that location as a place people can easily pick up and drop off a saliva kit,” said John Turner, vice president of public relations at Cayuga Health. However, he noted that Cayuga Health is also considering saliva testing for the Ithaca Mall location.
The way the testing site will work is that individuals will come to the testing center at their pre-registered appointment time to pick up a sampling kit. There will be a few private spaces at the testing site where individuals can collect their sample. People completing the test cannot eat, drink, or smoke for at least 30 minutes beforehand. Or, you can take the kit with you and return the completed sample vial back to the downtown location. Similar to the nasopharyngealtest, the processing time for results is around 24 - 48 hours.
The downtown testing site is currently available to all Tompkins County residents, who will continue to get the test for free. Residents who are not from Tompkins County and would like a test can also utilize the testing center, although if the test is not medically necessary or as a result of contact tracing, there is a fee of $99.
“Testing and contact tracing are critical to stop the spread of COVID-19, but I implore everyone to continue wearing masks, washing hands, maintaining distance, and considering density when they are out,” Kruppa said. “We are seeing an unprecedented rise in positive cases in Tompkins County and we all need to remain vigilant and cautious.”
